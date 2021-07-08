Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County burglar?

Investigators say Raymond Anthony Criner is also a suspect in assaults, weapons violations and thefts.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Raymond Anthony Criner
Raymond Anthony Criner(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want your help finding a burglar. Raymond Anthony Criner is wanted on warrants for two Greene County burglary cases. He failed to show up in court. Criner is 5′7″ tall and has black hair and brown eyes. Police say the 22-year-old is a suspect in assaults, weapons violations, thefts and drug-related crimes. KY3 featured Criner as a Crime Stoppers fugitive in January 2018.

If you’ve see this man or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to Criner’s arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
