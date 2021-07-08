Advertisement

Dolores Avery, mother of Steven Avery, passes away

Dolores Avery in a WBAY interview.
Dolores Avery in a WBAY interview.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - The mother of convicted killer Steven Avery died Thursday, according to Avery’s attorney.

Kathleen Zellner tweeted that Dolores Avery passed away at 6:50 a.m. Zellner says her passing comes a day before Steven Avery’s birthday.

Dolores Avery and her family were featured in the Netflix docuseries “Making a Murderer” about Steven Avery’s trial and appeal. She maintained her son’s innocence in the 2005 killing of Teresa Halbach. Halbach, a freelance photographer, reported to the Avery Salvage Yard on Oct. 31, 2005, to photograph a vehicle for a magazine. Investigators say her remains were found in a burn pit on the Avery property.

WBAY reported that a Court of Appeals decision is pending in Steven Avery’s latest appeal of his 2007 conviction of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

Zellner says a new witness has come forward alleging he saw Teresa Halbach’s vehicle planted at the Avery Salvage Yard after her murder. Zellner says the new evidence points shows Steven Avery’s nephew, Bobby Dassey, was involved in the murder and framing of Avery.

Zellner filed a motion with the Wisconsin Court of Appeals District II asking to stay the appeal so Avery can file a motion disclosing new evidence of what’s known as a Brady violation and to introduce a third-party suspect.

Click here for more on the new witness statements.

Avery’s other nephew, Brendan Dassey, was also convicted of killing Halbach. He will be able to ask for parole in 2048. Dassey appealed his conviction up to the United States Supreme Court. The justices declined to hear his case. Dassey’s attorneys are now asking Gov. Tony Evers to consider clemency or early release. They argue Dassey’s confession to the crime was coerced by detectives. Dassey was 16 at the time of his confession and considered to be low IQ. Click here for more on the Brendan Dassey request for clemency.

Copyright 2021 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercy Springfield will be requiring all current and future workers to get vaccinated against...
Mercy Springfield to require all current, future workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces 17 new COVID-19 deaths as cases, hospitalizations rise
Massive house fire in Ozark
Massive fire destroys a house near Ozark, Mo.
Timothy Johnson, Paul Morales, and Rickey Rose
Three charged with murder in the February shooting death of Chandler Sweaney
Authorities say a man walked away from a crash alive Tuesday night in north Springfield after...
Police: Man expected to survive collision with train in north Springfield

Latest News

City of Republic asks voters to support police and fire sales tax
City of Republic asks voters to support police and fire sales tax
Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk NBA star Harden
Pierce City pool opens after flood damage is repaired
Pierce City pool opens after flood damage is repaired
Bill signing ceremony
Fund established for Missouri firefighters who develop cancer
Many incoming children will have to be put on a waitlist if wanting to go into a daycare.
Parents face long waiting lists to get kids into daycare