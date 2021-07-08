Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat turns up tomorrow, then we have a cold front

Rain is likely by late Saturday
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The cold front will finish the passage through the Ozarks today and may briefly cause a temperature drop by a degree or two, however, things will warm again quickly. Highs this afternoon will sit anywhere from the mid to upper 80s. A few showers will be possible to the southeast throughout the day.

Tonight the clouds will start clearing with temperatures as low as 68 degrees.

The front comes back up tomorrow, this time as a warm front bringing warm and humid air. You can expect highs reaching 90 with higher humidity and heat index upwards of 100.

Much of Saturday looks to be dry before a line of thunderstorms moves in. An upper-level trough will dig south over Missouri, with warm temperatures and moisture helping decrease the atmosphere. A line of thunderstorms will start developing in northern Missouri and Kansas, which will dive to the south Saturday night. With some higher levels of instability found near the Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma border, we’ll see a few stronger storms possible for counties out west.

Currently, all of the Ozarks are in a marginal risk for severe weather, this is the lowest on the threat level scale which runs from 1 to 5. A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible but it’s too early to give specifics. At this point, some strong winds and small hail look possible. Heavy rain is also a concern as localized areas can pack upwards of 2 to four inches. Flooding along low water crossings and low lying areas will need to be watched closely.

With the anonymously low pressure sitting overhead Sunday and Monday, temperatures will be unseasonably cooler. Upper 70s possible Sunday with low 80s expected Monday. This doesn’t last long, we’ll see temperatures rocket to 90 degrees by Wednesday or Tuesday.

