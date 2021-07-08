Fund established for Missouri firefighters who develop cancer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3/edited news release) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed a bill into law to help paid and volunteer firefighters who develop cancer while on the job.

“I have been wanting to do something for our firefighters for a long time, and I believe this puts us on the right path to help them,” said Springfield state Senator Lincoln Hough, who sponsored the bill. “Let’s face it, these are men and women who put their lives on the line for little compensation. They do it because they care about their community and the people who live there. We need to thank them for their bravery.”

Senate Bill 45 allows for the creation of a “Voluntary Firefighter Cancer Benefits Pool” by three or more political subdivisions. The pool would then be allowed to provide payments to individuals who develop cancer as a result of their work as a firefighter. Inclusion in the pool is voluntary, and not mandatory. This new law will take effect on Aug. 28.

“I would also like to thank my colleagues for their contributions to this bill, and for helping to move it across the finish line this year,” said Hough, a Republican. “There is a higher risk of more than a dozen different kinds of cancer for those who have been exposed while a chemical compound is burning. This is landmark legislation, and it is a great way to help our firefighters who put their lives on the line to serve our communities on a daily basis.”

