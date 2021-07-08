Gas leaking into sewers in Seymour, Mo. still under investigation after almost two years

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - A gas leak in Seymour is still under investigation more than a year and a half after it started.

The search for the source of the gas leak started back in the fall of 2019.

”Our emergency responders went out there and traced it back to a release of gasoline in the sewer system,” said Ken Hannon, an Environmental Scientist with the Tanks Section of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The Department of Natural Resources started investigating after someone smelled gasoline in their home that year. Not long after, the DNR set up a venting machine along Frances St. to air any gasoline vapors out of the sewer system.

But some people living nearby said they still smell the gasoline.

”It started from my in-laws across the street smelling gas inside their house,” neighbor Jennifer Pogue said. “And we would often, while we were out in the yard, smelled waves of gas. And even this afternoon we were sitting in the backyard. We’re in the middle of installing a pool and it was a really strong odor.”

Hannon said it is still an ongoing issue because crews have not been able to locate the source.

“Well we hadn’t found that direct link,” he said. “That’s really kind of the bone of contention with this site. It’s a tricky one. It’s nice when they’re nice and easy and you open up the sewer line and there’s a whole bunch of gasoline bubbling up right there. That’s like, ‘oh, okay we can fix this.’ But when you can’t find how it’s getting into the sewers, it makes things a lot trickier.”

Crews inspected nearby gas stations back in 2019, but never found any leak. A similar search resumed on Tuesday.

”Now we’re looking at the most probable source which is one of the nearby gas stations,” Hannon said. “I was actually out there yesterday with the crews, and they were performing a tank inspection where they actually had people going inside the tank to look for any leaks inside the tank system.”

Hannon said there is no major public safety issue, but those nearby still have some worries about their health.

”I mean it is a concern because breathing in the gasoline fumes I can’t imagine would be good for anybody,” Pogue said.

While the DNR now awaits lab results from Tuesday’s inspection, neighbors said they are growing impatient, and feel like the issue has not been a big enough priority.

“This is not a solution at all,” Pogue said. “And being ignored by DNR and the state, it’s like our health doesn’t even matter.”

The DNR hopes upcoming lab results will help identify the source, but Hannon said there is always the possibility that it could be another dead end. He said there is no timetable on when the investigation will be finished.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.