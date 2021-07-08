Illegal paddlefish operation near Lake of the Ozarks, Mo. leads to three arrests

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Three people have been arrested for what the Missouri Department of Conservation calls an illegal paddlefish harvesting operation near Lake of the Ozarks.

According to a tweet Thursday from MDC: Thank you to MDC agents for their hard work investigating an illegal paddlefish operation in Morgan County. After conducting 13 hours of surveillance, agents apprehended three out-of-state individuals who were in possession of five whole paddlefish and about 75 pounds of paddlefish eggs, or roe. Roe is highly sought after in wildlife trafficking and illegal caviar markets. The evidence was seized and charges have been filed.

