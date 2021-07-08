The Missouri Job Center host veteran-focused job fair Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - The Missouri Job Center and American Legion Goad-Ballinger Post 69 are teaming up to host a veteran-focused hiring event and resource fair on Thursday, July 8. It will run from 10 am – 2 pm at Post 69, which is located at 149 Memorial Plaza, next to Jordan Valley Ice Park. The event is open to the public.

“Hosting an employment and resource fair fits perfectly into the Missouri Job Center and the Legion’s shared mission of helping current military and veteran families thrive,” said Sabrina Bonnette, U.S. Navy Chief (Ret), LVER, and Charter Member of Women Veterans of SWMO Post 1214. “All veterans, reservists, National Guard, military spouses, military family members, and civilian job seekers are encouraged to attend,” Bonnette added.

“The leadership of American Legion Post 69 is very excited to be able to host this event. We are thrilled to see so many employers from different industries ready to meet with Veteran and civilian job seekers in person,” said Steven Wilcox, U.S Navy Chief (Ret) and new Adjutant for Post 69.

Participating companies:

3M, Air Services/All Services Plumbing, Carpenter’s Union, CoxHealth, Nothum Food Processing, Springfield Public Schools, ACGI, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Central Bank of the Ozarks, Mediacom, Poor Boy Tree Service, Grizzly, Paddio, Reliable Chevrolet, PriceCutter, Missouri Dept. of Corrections, O’Reilly Hospitality, Manpower, Missouri Prime Beef Packers, Bass Pro, Missouri Neon, Jack Henry, Buckhorn, ADM Animal Nutrition, MasterCorps, United Poly Systems, Unifirst Corporation, Wilson Logistics, and Ozark Driving Institute.

Participating Veteran and Family Resources:

Veterans Upward Bound, Women Veterans of SWMO American Legion Post 1214, VA HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Program, The Kitchen Inc’s Home At Last, Springfield Vet Center, State of Missouri Disabled Veteran Outreach, and American Legion Goad-Ballinger Memorial Post 69.

For more information on the hiring event, contact Sabrina Bonnette at 417-841-3353 or Sabrina.bonnette@dhewd.mo.gov.

