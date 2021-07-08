MoDot addressing sight distance issues following wet spring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDot is working to keep right-of-ways clear at intersection across Springfield so drivers have safe sight distances when they pull out.

Sight distances, or similar sight triangles, deal with the visibility drivers have of oncoming traffic as they pull onto a road. Something that can be minimized by tall grass or other obstructions in the right-of-ways.

Keeping every intersection in check can be a large task, especially when mother nature isn’t cooperative.

“The spring rains put a big rain on our first mowing cycle because we got a late start. And then even when we did get started we had a lot of mud and issues to deal with there,” said MoDot Maintenance Engineer Darin Hamelink.

We all hate those pesky pullouts, they can be annoying enough, let alone when its hard to see.

”With sight triangles, for folks pulling up to intersections, that is obviously top priority. To make sure folks can see left and right, and no brush or trees are in the way,” said Hamelink.

While we know cross traffic isn’t slowing down, MoDot with the help of Greene County Highway Department is working to keep visibility clear for drivers.

”But keep in mind we mow like 14,000 lane miles of road, so it’s a lot of mowing,” said Hamelink. ”We’ve got so many irons in the fire this time of year with we’re trying to get our patching done, bridge maintenance, culverts. And you know mowing, brush, weeds, the whole nine yards.”

With several factors to juggle, some things can be missed.

”So we just want people to realize we’ll get to it as soon as we can. If there is a safety issue let us know, and we’ll take care of it. We don’t want any incidents.”

Sometimes, solutions can be one request away.

”If drivers see an issue, if you’re having sight distance issues at an intersection please call us. The easiest way is 1-888-askMoDot. Or you can go on our website, there’s a spot on the home page where you can insert a road concern.”

https://www.modot.org/contact-us

https://www.greenecountymo.gov/highway/

https://www.modot.org/southwest-district-local-contacts

