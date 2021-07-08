Advertisement

MoDot addressing sight distance issues following wet spring

By Noah Tucker
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDot is working to keep right-of-ways clear at intersection across Springfield so drivers have safe sight distances when they pull out.

Sight distances, or similar sight triangles, deal with the visibility drivers have of oncoming traffic as they pull onto a road. Something that can be minimized by tall grass or other obstructions in the right-of-ways.

Keeping every intersection in check can be a large task, especially when mother nature isn’t cooperative.

“The spring rains put a big rain on our first mowing cycle because we got a late start. And then even when we did get started we had a lot of mud and issues to deal with there,” said MoDot Maintenance Engineer Darin Hamelink.

We all hate those pesky pullouts, they can be annoying enough, let alone when its hard to see.

”With sight triangles, for folks pulling up to intersections, that is obviously top priority. To make sure folks can see left and right, and no brush or trees are in the way,” said Hamelink.

While we know cross traffic isn’t slowing down, MoDot with the help of Greene County Highway Department is working to keep visibility clear for drivers.

”But keep in mind we mow like 14,000 lane miles of road, so it’s a lot of mowing,” said Hamelink. ”We’ve got so many irons in the fire this time of year with we’re trying to get our patching done, bridge maintenance, culverts. And you know mowing, brush, weeds, the whole nine yards.”

With several factors to juggle, some things can be missed.

”So we just want people to realize we’ll get to it as soon as we can. If there is a safety issue let us know, and we’ll take care of it. We don’t want any incidents.”

Sometimes, solutions can be one request away.

”If drivers see an issue, if you’re having sight distance issues at an intersection please call us. The easiest way is 1-888-askMoDot. Or you can go on our website, there’s a spot on the home page where you can insert a road concern.”

https://www.modot.org/contact-us

https://www.greenecountymo.gov/highway/

https://www.modot.org/southwest-district-local-contacts

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercy Springfield will be requiring all current and future workers to get vaccinated against...
Mercy Springfield to require all current, future workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces 17 new COVID-19 deaths as cases, hospitalizations rise
Massive house fire in Ozark
Massive fire destroys a house near Ozark, Mo.
Timothy Johnson, Paul Morales, and Rickey Rose
Three charged with murder in the February shooting death of Chandler Sweaney
Authorities say a man walked away from a crash alive Tuesday night in north Springfield after...
Police: Man expected to survive collision with train in north Springfield

Latest News

Member of federal COVID surge team in Springfield
Member of federal COVID surge team in Springfield
Tall Grass and Weeds- clipped version
Tall Grass and Weeds- clipped version
Hot weather is forecast Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot Friday-Then Eyeing Saturday Storms
South Barry County Ambulance District shares the challenges of recruiting EMTs during pandemic year