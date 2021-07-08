Moms and Money: Itty Bitty City Music Maker’s Club

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a usual hustle and bustle inside Itty Bitty City, as kids run their pretend errands. On Fridays, a sweet sound fills the city streets.

“Today we’re here for the Itty Bitty Music Maker’s Club, which is our social group designed for ages two and up” said Leslie Jones, teacher.

Leslie Jones is the owner of Musical Bridges Music Therapy.

“(This is) just a group where kids get together and work on skills that are needed in the home and classrooms such as listening, direction following, impulse control, peer interaction, those kind of things. So it’s completely based around building social skills in smaller children” said Jones.

For most kids, socialization had to take a back seat during the pandemic due to safety.

“They need to be around peers. They need to learn how to cope in situations that aren’t desired, to learn how to sit and listen and behave and you know and follow instructions of adults, teachers” said Jones.

According to Jones, music is a great tool to help kids develop their socialization skills.

“So with music, children learn faster because the brain absorbs the information through the musical elements of everything. Rhythm affects speech development, it affects motor movement” said Jones.

According to Itty Bitty City Owner Fawn Rechemmer, there are learning opportunities all over the museum.

“We are sneaking in some developmental processes and we are also hoping that parents will learn from playing with their kids here and see some different ways that they can notice certain things that their kids like to do” said Rechemmer.

The Itty Bitty City Music Makers Club is every Friday from 11:30 to Noon. It’ is free with admission to the museum or $5 dollars for those just attending the class. Click here to learn more.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.