Ozark house total loss after Tuesday night fire, homeowner felt like she woke up from a nightmare

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Fire crews are sifting through the rubble of an Ozark home gutted by a raging fire.

The Ozark Fire Protection District and five other Christian County fire departments responded to the scene little before 11:30 Tuesday night.

Doris Fox’s house on Aviation Drive in Ozark was on fire, but Fox and her partner were out of state on a trip. Fox says she had a wake up call she didn’t expect.

“I called my granddaughter and she was screaming and crying ‘you’re dead, you’re dead. I know you’re dead Granny,’” Fox says. “I said ‘honey you’re having a nightmare, wake up.’ She said ‘no granny your house burnt down.’”

Fox says she rushed back from her trip to find the house she remodeled herself destroyed, declared a total loss by the insurance company and fire department.

“A lot of work went into bringing it back to life,” Fox says. “This is Lazareth but I don’t think Lazareth is going to come back this time.”

Ozark Fire Assistant Chief and Fire Marshal, Don Gregory, says crews worked all day Wednesday to prevent any further damage.

“We’ll continue to make sure we try to salvage what can be salvaged while maintaining situational awareness because the house is structurally unstable now,” Assistant Chief Gregory says.

Fox couldn’t believe just how bad the damage was when she finally got home.

“Until we got back it wasn’t real,” Fox says. “It was like seeing somebody die. You knew they were dead but you didn’t realize it until you actually saw them at the funeral.”

Assistant Chief Gregory says the size and open floor plan of the house provided additional challenges for crews fighting the flames.

“With a house of this size in a rural area where we don’t have a sustainable water supply like a fire hydrant system, we rely on tanker trucks to haul the water in,” Assistant Chief Gregory says. “We’ve hauled in almost 100,000 gallons of water since 11:00 last night.”

Fox says coming home and seeing this destruction was like waking up from a nightmare. However, she says at the end of the day she’s just thankful she’s alive.

“We’re old and if that started upstairs, which they think it did, we could’ve been asphyxiated in there and never came out of it,” Fox says.

Fox says she although they are just belongings, it’s hard to process how much is gone.

“Memories,” Fox says. “Hard work. Accomplishments. These are all things that you lose when you have a fire like this. Stuff that you’ll go for years and find yourself missing something. It makes your heart sick.”

The house had been for sale for just over $1 million.

Assistant Chief Gregory says the state fire marshal is taking over the investigation because of the high value of the home.

