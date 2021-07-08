Parents face long waiting lists to get kids into daycare

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Daycares across Springfield, Mo. are experiencing long waiting lists. It comes as parents who had been working from home return to the office, and need a place to care for their children.

Bret Roubal, CEO of Little Sunshine’s Playground, said the best thing to do is to get your child on a waiting list right away.

”Unfortunately there’s really no other solutions,” said Roubal. “Every Center has licensed capacities, so once you’ve hit that there’s really nowhere to go other than those waiting lists.”

Roubal suggests parents stay in constant communication with places they want to care for their children.

“It is changing from day to day, week to week, month to month in terms of what that wait list looks like,” said Roubal. “That diligence is really the biggest key is just to make sure that they stay in touch with the schools.”

Some daycares in the area also had to temporarily close after children or staff contracted COVID-19. Little Sunshine’s Playground followed all local and CDC guidelines to ensure safety.

“We immediately close down the classroom. Then we close that room down for the 10 days, the CDC recommended time frame for quarantine,” said Roubal.

Roubal also understands closures can be frustrating for parents, but have to happen for the safety of everyone.

“It is an inconvenience,” said Roubal. “We’ve been able to get together and parents through, friends, families, work, have been able to take care of for their children during the quarantine period until we can get our classrooms back up.”

