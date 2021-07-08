Springfield teen survives collision with a train

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager is recovering from a terrible crash.

Police tell us he ran into his vehicle into the side of a train Tuesday night north Springfield.

It happened near the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Commercial Street.

“It was a pretty odd incident,” said Captain Culley Wilson with Springfield Police.

The vehicle was dragged several blocks before it broke loose from the locomotive’s grip.

“There are areas on Commercial Street where you can drive right up to the tracks. That’s what we think happened in this situation,” he said.

Wilson says this area, in particular, can be dangerous.

“You go back there and you’re real close to the train tracks. This is just the simple, common sense stuff, you do not want to get on the tracks.

You do not want to drive a car on the tracks or you’re going to get stuck there. It is very hazardous.

With the amount of trains that go through there 24 hours a day, there’s always a train, you don’t want to get any where near that,” he said.

Officials with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad weren’t available for comment but released this statement:

“BNSF can confirm that at approximately 9:40 p.m. CT on July 6 a train carrying mixed freight was struck by a vehicle in Springfield, Missouri.

The occupant of the vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries and there were no injuries to our crew. Initial reports indicate that the impact resulted in the mixed freight train derailing 14 cars. Some of the derailed cars then impacted an empty coal train derailing four additional cars. BNSF responders are on scene and the non-derailed portion of the mixed freight train has been cleared from the site. Cleanup of the site is ongoing and our primary focus is to address any safety issues. An investigation is under way.”

Authorities also say the area isn’t limited to the dangers of a train moving through the area.

“They would move cars around. Sometimes those cars wouldn’t have an engine. You wouldn’t hear them, they’d just be rolling. That’s kind of an old style but that could be a possibility,” said Wilson.

They stress that great caution should be taken at every railroad crossing.

“Look for that train because you’re not going to come out on the good end if you’re struck by one of these,” he said.

The railroad bridge over Washington Street passed inspection. It was suffered cosmetic damage.

Washington Street will stay closed, between Atlantic Avenue and Commercial Street, until final repairs are made.

Authorities say the driver could face charges, though their investigation is not finished yet.

