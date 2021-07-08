Advertisement

Springfield teen survives collision with a train

By Frances Watson
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager is recovering from a terrible crash.

Police tell us he ran into his vehicle into the side of a train Tuesday night north Springfield.

It happened near the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Commercial Street.

“It was a pretty odd incident,” said Captain Culley Wilson with Springfield Police.

The vehicle was dragged several blocks before it broke loose from the locomotive’s grip.

“There are areas on Commercial Street where you can drive right up to the tracks. That’s what we think happened in this situation,” he said.

Wilson says this area, in particular, can be dangerous.

“You go back there and you’re real close to the train tracks. This is just the simple, common sense stuff, you do not want to get on the tracks.

You do not want to drive a car on the tracks or you’re going to get stuck there. It is very hazardous.

With the amount of trains that go through there 24 hours a day, there’s always a train, you don’t want to get any where near that,” he said.

Officials with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad weren’t available for comment but released this statement:

“BNSF can confirm that at approximately 9:40 p.m. CT on July 6 a train carrying mixed freight was struck by a vehicle in Springfield, Missouri.

The occupant of the vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries and there were no injuries to our crew. Initial reports indicate that the impact resulted in the mixed freight train derailing 14 cars. Some of the derailed cars then impacted an empty coal train derailing four additional cars. BNSF responders are on scene and the non-derailed portion of the mixed freight train has been cleared from the site. Cleanup of the site is ongoing and our primary focus is to address any safety issues. An investigation is under way.”

Authorities also say the area isn’t limited to the dangers of a train moving through the area.

“They would move cars around. Sometimes those cars wouldn’t have an engine. You wouldn’t hear them, they’d just be rolling. That’s kind of an old style but that could be a possibility,” said Wilson.

They stress that great caution should be taken at every railroad crossing.

“Look for that train because you’re not going to come out on the good end if you’re struck by one of these,” he said.

The railroad bridge over Washington Street passed inspection. It was suffered cosmetic damage.

Washington Street will stay closed, between Atlantic Avenue and Commercial Street, until final repairs are made.

Authorities say the driver could face charges, though their investigation is not finished yet.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces 17 new COVID-19 deaths as cases, hospitalizations rise
CoxHealth in southwest Missouri is calling on recruiting respiratory therapist and traveling...
CoxHealth calls on nation to send more traveling nurses and RT staff to help with SWMO COVID-19 surge
Mercy Springfield will be requiring all current and future workers to get vaccinated against...
Mercy Springfield to require all current, future workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Massive house fire in Ozark
Massive fire destroys a house near Ozark, Mo.
Lakota Tucker.
Man charged in Fourth of July shooting death in Ash Grove

Latest News

Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
Ozark house total loss after Tuesday night fire, homeowner felt like she woke up from a nightmare
Ozark house total loss after Tuesday night fire, homeowner felt like she woke up from a nightmare
Massive house fire in Ozark
Ozark house total loss after Tuesday night fire, homeowner felt like she woke up from a nightmare
Mike Parson.
Governor Parson doesn’t want federal workers going to Missourians’ homes, encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations