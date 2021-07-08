Taste of the Ozarks: Garlic Butter Steak Foil Packs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out this steak and potatoes dish for your next camping trip

1 ½ pounds steak sirloin is my favorite cut heres

1 pound baby potatoes cut into ½ inch pieces

1 onion peeled, halved and then thinly sliced

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon minced garlic or more to taste

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

2 tablespoons butter cubed

Salt and pepper to taste

Pot boil the potatoes (highly recommended):

Place the sliced potatoes in a pot of boiling, salted water and cook for 5 minutes. Drain immediately and place in a large bowl. Allow to sit until cool enough to handle, about 10 minutes.

Make the foil packets:

Prep the steak: Cut the steak into pieces (2.5 – 3 inches for well done, 3 – 4 inches for medium, 5 inches for rarer steak). Marinate it if you like.



Combine ingredients: Place the steak, potatoes, onion, olive oil, parsley, garlic, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper in a large bowl and toss well.



Assemble foil packets: Set out 4 pieces of aluminum foil, at least 12×12 inches. Evenly divide the steak and potatoes between the middles of the foil sheets. Top with butter cubes, then fold the foil over the steak and potatoes and seal well.



Cook the foil packets:

On the grill/fire: On a HOT grill, cook the foil packets for 8-10 minutes per side, or until the potatoes are tender (exact grilling time can vary depending on type of foil used, exact oven temperature, size of steak, etc.! I recommend an oven thermometer to check on the steak after about 10 minutes to gauge how much longer it will need!). If you’re cooking the packets on a fire without a grilling rack, place them on a 2-inch bed of coal.

