TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 37 near Pierce City, Mo. is closed

NEAR PIERCE CITY, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri Department of Transportation says Route 37 west of Pierce City is closed because of a culvert collapse.

Crews are surveying the area to determine how to fix the culvert.

All lanes of Route 37 are closed. Signs and message boards will alert drivers.

No word yet on how long the closure will last.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.