TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 37 near Pierce City, Mo. is closed

(KFVS)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEAR PIERCE CITY, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri Department of Transportation says Route 37 west of Pierce City is closed because of a culvert collapse.

Crews are surveying the area to determine how to fix the culvert.

All lanes of Route 37 are closed. Signs and message boards will alert drivers.

No word yet on how long the closure will last.

