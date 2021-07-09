Advertisement

Arkansas exceeds 1,000 new virus cases for third day in row

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 22, 2021, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies...
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 22, 2021, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Hutchinson is set to become the new chairman of the National Governors Association, which has been focused on states’ response to the coronavirus since the pandemic erupted across the U.S. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas added more than 1,000 coronavirus cases for the third day in a row Friday as the state topped the nation in new cases per capita.

The Department of Health reported Arkansas’ cases rose by 1,155, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 355,460.

The virus has been surging in Arkansas in recent weeks, fueled by the delta variant and the state’s lagging vaccination rates. The state now has the nation’s most cases per capita, according to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

The department said the state’s COVID-19 deaths rose by four to 5,948. The number of people hospitalized increased by 16 to 497.

Only about 35% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson this week kicked off a series of town hall-style meetings aimed at encouraging more vaccinations. He announced Friday that he’ll continue the tour next week with events in Batesville, Forrest City, Blytheville and Texarkana.

