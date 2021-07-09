Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies search for man and woman stealing packages in eastern Greene County

Investigators are looking for a red Toyota Prius with expired Minnesota license plates.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Greene County deputies are looking for a red Toyota Prius with expired Minnesota plates.
In this week’s Catch a Crook, deputies are looking for a couple of Greene County porch pirates. They’re seen on home security video on June 22, stealing packages in the 2400 block of Forrest Heights Avenue. The area is southeast of Highway 65 and Sunshine Street, south of the Emerald Park neighborhood.

June 22, 2021 2400 block of Forrest Heights Avenue in eastern Greene County
Investigators say the thefts happened in the early afternoon. The man and woman are seen pulling up to homes in a red Toyota Prius with an expired Minnesota plate. The plate expired in 2015 and was registered to a Volkswagen Passat. Greene County detectives say the red Prius has been associated with other mail thefts in the area.

Investigators say the red Prius is associated with several reported mail thefts in the area.
The man is wearing a St. Louis Cardinals hat, a Chicago Bulls long sleeve shirt, red face mask and grey shorts. The home security video shows him walk up to the front step of the home and take a FedEx package. The victim described the stolen items as some household cleaning equipment worth about $70 total.

The victim told deputies the stolen FedEx package contained cleaning equipment worth $70.
A neighbor’s Ring camera captured a red Toyota Prius pulling into their driveway and a woman with long curly blonde hair getting out of the passenger side. She walks up to the front door and takes the package. Investigators don’t know the contents or worth of the items stolen in this case.

Detectives believe the man who stole the FedEx package is driving the Prius and this woman is...
If you recognize the man or woman or have seen the red Prius with Minnesota plates, call the Greene County Tip Line at (417) 829-6230.

CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
