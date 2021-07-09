Advertisement

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks encourages new donors as blood shortages continue

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

During the summer months the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has low donation numbers. Spokesperson Chris Pilgrim said after you add in a holiday weekend and a pandemic the numbers are lower than ever.

Pilgrim said local hospitals have increased their volume by 12%. He said the center hasn’t seen levels like that in five years. Pilgrim says it could be for a number of reasons like hospitals are back to doing elective surgeries after COVID-19 put them on pause.

”We easily face a blood shortage and short term kind of blood shortages but to fill up our reserves pretty quickly,” said Pilgrim. “It has been the case for the last year and a half though nothing comes easy when it comes to blood donation and we’re find ourselves critically short even after a long holiday weekend. So we’re urging people to come out to give blood in and help us build our reserves back up.”

Pilgrim said there’s four blood centers here in the Ozarks that 40 plus hospitals rely on. Normally the center does various donor drives throughout the year but it had to cancel more than 300 events because of the pandemic.

The center is hosting a blood drive until 6 p.m. on Friday.

