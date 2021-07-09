COVID-19 VACCINES: Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. releases list of vaccine clinics

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department released new spots to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Delta variant spread is leading to a surge in patients and intensive care unit admission at Springfield hospitals. In the last month, hospitalizations have spiked by 100 patients.

Health leaders encourage everyone 12 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible to not only protect themselves, but children ineligible for the vaccine. Health leaders also encourage those who previously had a COVID-19 infection get vaccinated to help build protection against the Delta variant.

Below is a list of opportunities for individuals to receive vaccine for the week of July 12-18:

Monday, July 12

James River Church West (JVCHC) – 3953 W. Farm Road 168 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Tuesday, July 13

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (SGCHD) – 220 W. Farm Road 182 from 8-10 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

James River Church North (JVCHC) – 3225 N. Farm Road 123 from 10 a.m.-2p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Woodfield Park Apartments (SGCHD) – 2759 E. Pythian from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Oakwood Place Apartments, Republic (SGCHD) – 810 N. Oakwood Ave, Republic from 6-7 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Wednesday, July 14

Strafford Senior Center (JVCHC) – 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd., Strafford from 8-10 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Westside Health Department (SGCHD) – 660 S. Scenic from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

James River Church Ozark (JVCHC) – 6100 N. 19th St., Ozark from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Price Cutter (SGCHD) – 712 W. Commercial St. from 3-5 p.m. Vaccine offered: Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Thursday, July 15

Springfield Fire Station #1 (SGCHD) – 720 E. Grand from 1-4 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Friday, July 16

Asian World Market (JVCHC) – 2904 S. Campbell Ave. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Hotel Vandivort (SGCHD) – 305 E. Walnut St. from 1-3 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Price Cutter (SGCHD) – 1831 W. Kearney from 3-5 p.m. Vaccine offered: Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Saturday, July 17

Dickerson Park Zoo (SGCHD) – 1401 W. Norton from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Hope and Anchor Church (JVCHC) – 2216 W. College St. from 9-11 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Farmers Market of the Ozarks (SGCHD) – 2144 E. Republic Rd. from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)

C-Street Farmers Market (JVCHC) – 321 E. Commercial St. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

These opportunities are in addition to the recurring vaccination clinics at Jordan Valley Community Health Center’s Benton Clinic at 618 N. Benton. Jordan Valley is offering walk-in vaccinations for Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., with extended hours on Tuesday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. COVID-19 vaccines are also available by appointment or walk-in through CoxHealth and Mercy Hospital Springfield.

A list of these events and additional opportunities can be found at vaccine417.com or by calling (417) 874-1211.

Individuals may save time by registering for clinics in advance at covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator. Individuals who pre-register should bring their ID and Vaccine Navigator patient identification number with them to the event. Individuals 12-17 must have parent/guardian consent.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.