Fire departments continue to struggle to recruit volunteer firefighters

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) -With nearly 75% of fire departments in the United States staffed by volunteers, many are in desperate need of recruits, amid a nationwide shortage of volunteers.

Like many departments across the country, the Southern Webster County Fire Protection District (SWCFPD) is 100% volunteer-based. Assistant Fire Chief David Smith said his department has struggled to attract and retain volunteers.

Smith has been with the department since it originated in 1982. Although he left for a while, he returned nearly a decade ago and said it’s still difficult getting volunteer fire departments.

He explained that SWCFPD covers 250 square miles between four stations.

“That’s three cities, excluding Seymour, because they have their own department, " Smith said. “But we have everything surrounding that, and we have probably 25, maybe 30 people to cover that, and sometimes we don’t even have that many.”

Without volunteers, he explained there would be no department to help protect rural parts of Webster County.

“The more people we have, the better we can train them and the better response times and more people we can get to an answer, especially in the daytime from six o’clock in the morning to about four in the afternoon,” explained Smith. “We’re really short-handed on people. But we could use people anytime day or night, weekends, holidays, whenever they’re available.”

Smith said, like himself, many volunteer firefighters also have full-time jobs, working 40-to-60 hours a week. He believes that factors into recruiting and retaining volunteers.

Smith said another contributing factor is that people don’t realize what volunteering entails. While it can be a demanding job, he stressed that helping when and where you can is vital because volunteer departments can not serve the community without the community’s help.

“We have places for people to do just EMS calls, support, and we’ve got drivers that need to drive the trucks to get to and from the scene, haul water from with our tankers through the fire,” said Smith. “You know, there are all kinds of jobs for people you don’t necessarily have to be just a firefighter.”

The department has ongoing recruitment activities to get more volunteers. There is an application and background process, followed by training session. For more information on becoming a volunteer firefighters click here.

