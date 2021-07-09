Advertisement

Greene County deputies investigating shooting southwest of Springfield

Deputies responded near the intersection of Farm Roads 146 and 123 near the Rutledge Wilson...
Deputies responded near the intersection of Farm Roads 146 and 123 near the Rutledge Wilson Farm Park around 2 p.m. Friday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies are searching for a shooter in southwest Springfield.

Deputies responded near the intersection of Farm Roads 146 and 123 near the Rutledge Wilson Farm Park around 2 p.m. Friday. Deputies found a man shot. He suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say a domestic disturbance spilled out from a nearby home to the intersection. Deputies say they are searching for a black man with long hair, without a shirt, wearing dark-colored shorts, and tennis shoes. They believe he took off into a nearby wooded area.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Study: 5 undervaccinated clusters put entire United States at risk
Hospitalization counts of coronavirus on the rise.
Springfield hospitals overloaded and ‘in the middle of a crisis,’ contrary to what Mo. governor says
As members of President Biden's COVID-19 surge response team start to fan out across the...
Springfield among first stops for federal COVID-19 surge response teams; Gov. Parson warns feds about door-to-door vaccine soliciting
First Alert Day Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day
Mike Parson.
Governor Parson doesn’t want federal workers going to Missourians’ homes, encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations

Latest News

A rider suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson...
Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office approves reopening of Branson Coaster
Despite the rise in COVID-19 cases in Taney County the demand for vaccines has been dropping.
Taney County Health Department reports new deaths related to COVID-19
Car shops seeing an uptick of customers
Ozarks auto shops seeing uptick in customers amid increased travel and car part shortages
SAMPLE BALLOTS: See the ballots for August 2021 election