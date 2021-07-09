Greene County deputies investigating shooting southwest of Springfield

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies are searching for a shooter in southwest Springfield.

Deputies responded near the intersection of Farm Roads 146 and 123 near the Rutledge Wilson Farm Park around 2 p.m. Friday. Deputies found a man shot. He suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say a domestic disturbance spilled out from a nearby home to the intersection. Deputies say they are searching for a black man with long hair, without a shirt, wearing dark-colored shorts, and tennis shoes. They believe he took off into a nearby wooded area.

