Greene County deputies investigating shooting southwest of Springfield
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies are searching for a shooter in southwest Springfield.
Deputies responded near the intersection of Farm Roads 146 and 123 near the Rutledge Wilson Farm Park around 2 p.m. Friday. Deputies found a man shot. He suffered minor injuries.
Investigators say a domestic disturbance spilled out from a nearby home to the intersection. Deputies say they are searching for a black man with long hair, without a shirt, wearing dark-colored shorts, and tennis shoes. They believe he took off into a nearby wooded area.
