Man accused of shooting at deputies in northern Arkansas arrested in southern Missouri

GALENA, Mo. (KY3/edited news release) - A fugitive accused of firing at deputies in Carroll County, Ark. has been arrested in Barry County, Mo.

A news release from the Stone County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office states that Benjamin Reagan was trying to kidnap a person in Carroll County on June 12th. When deputies arrived they say he fired his rifle at them multiple times and then fled into the woods. The deputies were not injured.

The news release states Reagan was stopped near Eagle Rock, Mo. and fled on foot. Barry County deputies found multiple weapons, along with C4 Explosives, in the vehicle he was driving.

On July 7th deputies from the Barry County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance while following up that on the vehicle stop. Stone County Deputies responded with them to a residence along Highway 86 in Lampe, Mo. When they arrived, they discovered inconsistencies that led deputies to believe Reagan was inside the residence. A perimeter was formed around the home and more deputies were called to assist.

Officers from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, Barry County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and U.S. Marshals all responded to assist. After several hours, they were able to reach Reagan on the phone. They convinced him to walk out with his hands up and surrender without incident.

Benjamin Reagan is currently jailed in Stone County on multiple warrants. The Missouri charges include:

Parole violation on a dangerous drug charge, unlawful use of a weapon, property damage, and driving while revoked.

Warrants out of Arkansas include:

Attempted murder of a police officer, kidnapping, aggravated assault, illegal firearms possession, and fleeing on foot, and obstruction of a government official.

