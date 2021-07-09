Missouri Highway Patrol investigates drowning on Bull Shoals Lake

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning on Bull Shoals Lake in Taney County.

Monte L. Hindbaugh, 62, died in the Cedar Creek leg of the lake on July 6.

Investigators say a boater saw the man floating in the lake. They believe he had been swimming in the water.

