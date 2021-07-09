Missouri Highway Patrol investigates drowning on Bull Shoals Lake
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning on Bull Shoals Lake in Taney County.
Monte L. Hindbaugh, 62, died in the Cedar Creek leg of the lake on July 6.
Investigators say a boater saw the man floating in the lake. They believe he had been swimming in the water.
