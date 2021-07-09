Missouri Highway Patrol reported highest water fatalities in June in a decade

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol reported 17 water-related deaths in the month of June. That is more than any other June in the past 10 years.

Mid-County Fire Protection District responded to several of those deaths.

“We are the only emergency dive team in the area. We have we do both dive in water rescue,” said Chief Scott Frandson.

Chief Scott Frandson said his team responds most of the drownings and the water rescues happening at the Lake of the Ozarks.

”Most of the water rescues that we’ve seen so far this year have been a result of either driving through flooded roadways, getting into rivers that are flooded with heavy current in the lake, we typically don’t deal with current, we find the currents more in the rivers and things like that,” said Frandson.

He said something that most of us have heard.

”Your station (KY3) says probably 50 times every time at random events coming, turn around, don’t drown. You know, we we say that too. It’s not worth it. Just turn around, find another way around home,” said Chief Frandson.

Trooper Brian Geier with Missouri State Highway Water Patrol said there are ways you can prevent drownings.

”The first thing is wear a life jacket if you are going to go swimming, the second is have someone with you, many of the ones we saw are people who were by themselves or not in direct correlation with somebody,” said Geier.

The deaths take a mental toll on the dive team.

”When they do find them, you know, it is tough, especially when it involves children. You know, there’s nothing that tears them up any worse than when we have to deal with a child. Especially if it could have been prevented just by wearing a life jacket,” said Chief Frandson.

