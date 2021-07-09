Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office approves reopening of Branson Coaster

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Fire investigators approved the reopening of the Branson Coaster amusement ride, weeks after a tragic accident involving a child.

Investigators finished the final inspection of the ride Friday. They determined the ride is safe for public use.

The ride, located at 2115 76 Country Boulevard in Branson, closed June 20 following an accident in injuring an 11-year-old Tennessee boy. The boy’s grandmother says he fell when he tried to get off the ride. He was trapped under the ride’s rails for 1 1/2 hours. The accident injured his legs.

The state’s Amusement Ride Safety Unit investigation of the accident continues.

