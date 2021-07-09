Multi-agency search leads to arrest of dangerous fugitive Benjamin Reagan in Stone County, Mo. Wednesday

LAMPE, Mo. (KY3) - After almost a month long search, a dangerous fugitive with multiple warrants is in custody in Stone County.

Deputies in Stone County arrested Benjamin Reagan with the help of the Barry County Sheriff’s office and two other agencies on Wednesday, July 7 in Lampe. During a routine patrol, Barry County Deputy Kenen Martinez stopped at a business in Eagle Rock after seeing a truck with expired plates.

”Come to find out the gentleman had just bought the truck as he was walking back to his patrol car the gentleman in the silver car told the deputy he probably needed to get out of there,” Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd said.

Martinez then confronted the man and asked for his identification.

”At the time he did, the gentleman reached into the car for a firearm, my deputy responded back to get behind a building because he didn’t know what he had at the time,” Boyd said.

That’s when the man ran off into the woods. The deputy found a container with explosives inside the car. Sheriff Boyd said the deputy also found paperwork in the glovebox leading to the address in Lampe, Mo. where Benjamin Reagan was.

Stone County deputies arrived at the house shortly after.

”The U.S. Marshall’s, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Stone County Sheriffs Office and Barry County Sheriffs office set up a perimeter we called in our Stone County SRT team and set up to be able to make entry into the residence,” Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said.

Sheriff Rader said he spoke with Reagan on the phone and talked him into coming out and giving up peacefully.

”He was taken into custody and transported to our corrections facility,” Sheriff Rader said.

Benjamin Reagan was wanted for warrants in Arkansas too. Investigators say he was wanted for the attempted kidnapping of a woman in Carroll County. When deputies arrived to the scene, they say he fired his rifle at them multiple times. He escaped into a wooded area.

Eagle Rock resident Carolyn Bishop said it’s a relief he is in custody.

”To know that he’s not at risk coming and staying in your area and continuing to cause issues,” Bishop said.

”He was a major threat to the community and we wanted to get him off the streets,” Sherif Boyd said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.