Ozarks auto shops seeing uptick in customers amid increased travel and car part shortages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you have needed work done on your car recently, you may have noticed some delays.

Auto shops across the Ozarks say they are noticing a boom in business. Shops say this time of year is always a busy time of year, but there are a couple additional things they are having to deal with. Those factors include a lack of new vehicles, part shortages, and increased travel. An up tick in customers these days comes right along with a rise in travel, something repair shops say definitely has an impact.

”There’s definitely a fear of flying and a fear of traveling to other places, so a lot of people are doing what we like to call ‘stay-cations’ or smaller weekend trips locally,” said Tim Fess, Rick’s Automotive General Manager.

Shops are seeing the usual wear and tear, a bit more, especially after a year where many did not travel all that much.

”The fact of the matter is, we get busy,” Fess said. “A lot of people are going out of town. A lot of people are using their vehicles more so than they did in the last six to eight months. And therefore some of the maintenance that hasn’t been done, we are kind of playing catch up in some ways.”

In some cases you could be in the shop in just a few days, other cases it could be a week or two depending on the job. Part shortages are a big issue these days, which is why Rick’s Automotive has stocked up on items like tires. The business also services emergency vehicles, which is why Fess said having spare parts is also a priority.

One of the biggest hot ticket items these days is catalytic converters. Partly because there has been such an uptick in demand for them. Fess said that could possibly be connected to recent thefts.

”The materials in catalytic converters are quite valuable,” he said. “Fact of the matter is they’re quite expensive to replace on a vehicle. The manufacturers cannot produce them fast enough to offset what is being, well, stolen essentially.”

Shops say some drivers might be a bit more hesitant to buy new cars right now too. Regardless, there are part shortages across the board.

”We’re not really seeing delays in the aftermarket side of things, the aftermarket being companies that provide for the manufacturers, but the manufacturers themselves,” Fess said. “We have seen some delays on their side of things whether it be a computer control issue or an emissions control issue.”

Those shortages could last into the foreseeable future and auto shops are just asking for patience as they try to keep up with demand.

