SAMPLE BALLOTS: See the ballots for August 2021 election

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in a few counties will head to the polls on August 3 for a limited election day in Missouri. Below is a list of sample ballots for counties with ballot initiatives.

Camden County: https://www.ky3.com/resizer/E3JXchIeitb9r4tHqVwc_srr5Gw=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/DM3MDORC4FHZNFALNLKQHPUWPE.png

Christian County: https://www.christiancountymo.gov/offices/county-clerk/sample-ballots/

Greene County: https://greenecountymo.gov/files/PDF/file.pdf?id=37026

Laclede County: https://lacledecountyclerk.org/whats-on-the-ballot/

Polk County: https://polkcountymo.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/DOC062321-06232021095917.pdf

Taney County: https://media.taneycounty.org/pdf.php?4173

