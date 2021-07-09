Advertisement

South Barry County Ambulance District faces challenge of recruiting EMTs during pandemic

By Madison Horner
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Barry County is seeing an increase in calls for help, but recruiting enough first responders to answer those calls is tough job right now.

Ken Cieslinski with the South Barry County Ambulance District said call volume is up by 10% this year.

”Volume again is the driving factor for us we have added a facility in the southern part of our territory to help decrease the arrival time for the units getting to site,” Cieslinski said.

Cieslinski said EMTs are faced with many emotional challenges during the pandemic.

”We had one of our team members lost a dad so it is real it does impact it has impacted our district,” he said.

Mercy EMS Director Bob Patterson said recruiting medical technicians has been difficult.

”Nationally that’s a problem, paramedics and EMTs that I know have openings and they’re actively recruiting and we’re certainly always working on that,” Bob Patterson said.

”Recruiting is an absolute challenge throughout the medical industry,” Cieslinski said.

A partnership between Mercy and the Barry County Ambulance District has been impactful in its ability to serve even more rural areas in need.

”Us as South Barry County Ambulance District have been very blessed because they service multiple other counties around us and they’re able to pull services to help cover in south Barry County if there’s a higher than normal call volume,” Cieslinski said.

Patterson said fortunately EMTs are not experiencing PPE shortages right now.

