Springfield, Ozark Fire Departments see service calls increase as COVID-19 cases rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With hospitals across the Ozarks seeing increased numbers of COVID-19 patients and diverting some to other facilities, EMS workers are responding to a high volume of calls.

The Springfield fire department is one of those experiencing more calls for service. Chief David Pennington says when his crews respond to calls that are pandemic related, they wear full personal protective equipment.

“We assume that when we’re responding to those incidents that they’ve been screened by our 911 center,” Chief Pennington says. “We know that there’s a high likelihood that this patient is COVID positive and we act accordingly.”

The rise in COVID-19 calls adds to the demand on firefighters, who continue to respond to fires and other emergencies. However, Chief Pennington says it hasn’t impacted response times.

Pennington also says more fire department staff members are getting tested for the coronavirus as the delta variant continues to spread throughout Springfield.

“As is the number of personnel that are having a positive test,” Chief Pennington says. “While the number is still relatively low, the goal is that none of our firefighters and our officers are becoming sick.”

Chief Pennington says just over 50% of the fire department’s staff has now been vaccinated. As an added precaution, he reinstated masking for those who are not vaccinated.

“Everyone is welcome to wear a mask,” Chief Pennington says. “If they’re not vaccinated, they’re required to.”

Ozark Fire Chief Jarett Metheny says 25% to 30% of his firefighters have been vaccinated. The department has partnered with the Christian County Ambulance District (CCAD) to create a plan to protect firefighters as they treat patients with COVID-19.

“It’s less than 2% of our calls were a factor or was potentially a factor,” Chief Metheny says. “Most of the responses we get is it’s unknown.”

Matheney says what’s most concerning is that 20% of the calls EMS respond to, its unknown if a patient has COVID-19.

“Every call they make could potentially be a COVID call,” Chief Metheny says. “They have to make those decisions on scene to personally protect themselves.”

However, if the call is critical the firefighters act immediately, rather than waiting for CCAD.

“They’re taking immediate action,” Chief Metheny says. “We’ve had several cases like that to where they’ve even turned out to have to provide oxygen to them and provide life saving techniques for some patients.”>

Both the Springfield and Ozark fire departments say they have enough supply of PPE.

