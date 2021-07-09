Taney County Health Department reports new deaths related to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) reports the deaths of six, previously unreported, Taney County residents due to COVID-19.

The individuals all died during the month of June.

The deaths include:

*4 individuals in their 70′s

* 1 individual in their 80′s

*1 individual in their 90′s

The death toll related to COVID-19 totals 108.

“We are saddened to see the number of deaths associated with COVID-19 continue to increase and remind community members that prevention and vaccination are our best lines of defense,” states Lisa Marshall, TCHD Director. “We continue to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to the public and encourage anyone wanting to get it, or any community organizations, businesses, or churches interested in hosting a vaccine clinic at their location to reach out to our department.”

Health leaders remind residents there are three tools available to lessen their likelihood of getting COVID19: vaccination, physical distancing, and wearing a face covering. They also encourage everyone 12 years of age and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

