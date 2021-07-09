Teenager dies from injuries in near drowning at Table Rock Lake

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County coroner confirms a teenager who nearly drowned while swimming in Table Rock Lake has died from his injuries.

The victim, Ty Lewis, 15, died at a St. Louis hospital. He attended school in Hollister.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says the teenager went underwater at Moonshine Beach Tuesday around 6 p.m. Several bystanders rescued Lewis from the water as rescue crews arrived.

