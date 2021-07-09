Advertisement

What new CDC guidelines could mean for Springfield Public Schools

By Noah Tucker
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Centers for Disease Control released updated guidelines Friday for the upcoming school year. The biggest change, teachers and students vaccinated do not need to wear masks inside of buildings.

The new guidelines come as a majority of the country is emerging from the pandemic, with children as young as 12 able to get vaccinated. Jon Mooney of the Springfield Greene County Health Department believes the CDC is making a statement about the importance of the vaccine.

”I think it’s an important point to recognize, that CDC I think is pointing back to, the importance of vaccines and the it plays for schools,” said Mooney.

As Missouri cases rise, so do many questions for public schools, something Springfield Public Schools Chief Communications Officer Stephen Hall says has seemed to become a growing concern since numbers were down at the end of last school year.

”And anytime we see a surge of COVID cases in our community, we also see that mirrored in our schools,” said Hall. “That’s why we will be cautious going forward, having the well-being of our students and staff as the top priority.”

This week Springfield Public Schools reinstated its masking policy through July, which is being enacted during their second block of summer school classes.

”That decision was made because of what’s happening right now in our community,” Hall explained.

A decision Jean Perez understands.

”We have to do what they do, and if that involves wearing masks I understand that too, because we want everybody to stay safe,” she said.

But Perez, who has a grade school step son who is deaf, admits it can be frustrating for some.

“It’s hard for him and the other children because they have to see the lips and see the facial expressions,” said Perez.

As for Springfield public schools, the virus will dictate decision.

”We will continue to look at those trends with the health department,” said Hall. “And we will certainly look at the CDC’s guidelines. With those two important factors, that will govern where we go on August. 23, when we start school.”

Regardless of the circumstances, Springfield Public Schools is committed to providing five day-a-week classes in-person for the coming school year. Something they didn’t do for the 2020-2021 year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Study: 5 undervaccinated clusters put entire United States at risk
Hospitalization counts of coronavirus on the rise.
Springfield hospitals overloaded and ‘in the middle of a crisis,’ contrary to what Mo. governor says
As members of President Biden's COVID-19 surge response team start to fan out across the...
Springfield among first stops for federal COVID-19 surge response teams; Gov. Parson warns feds about door-to-door vaccine soliciting
Strong to severe storms are possible Saturday evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Storms Possible Saturday Evening
Mike Parson.
Governor Parson doesn’t want federal workers going to Missourians’ homes, encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations

Latest News

Mercy's Aurora hospital is a small rural facility now having to take on COVID-19 patients...
The trickle-down effect: Springfield hospitals COVID-19 patient surge is pushing rural facilities like Mercy Aurora to their limit as well
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 22, 2021, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies...
Arkansas exceeds 1,000 new virus cases for third day in row
Despite the rise in COVID-19 cases in Taney County the demand for vaccines has been dropping.
Taney County Health Department reports new deaths related to COVID-19
A new outpatient treatment may eliminate hospital stays for COVID-19 patients in the Ozarks.
Antibody infusion treatment gives hospitals in the Ozarks hope as COVID-19 cases spike