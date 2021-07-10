Advertisement

2 drownings reported in the Ozarks on Friday

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NOEL & KAISER, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated two drownings on Friday.

The patrol says Louis Janowski, 98, of Frankfort, Il., fell into the water near Kaiser after he attempted to lean against a boat dock post. The drowning happened just before 2:00 p.m.

A 14-year-old boy drowned in the Elk River in Noel just before 8:30 p.m. The patrol says the teen was playing in shallow water, then went into deeper water before he went under.

