2 drownings reported in the Ozarks on Friday

NOEL & KAISER, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated two drownings on Friday.

The patrol says Louis Janowski, 98, of Frankfort, Il., fell into the water near Kaiser after he attempted to lean against a boat dock post. The drowning happened just before 2:00 p.m.

A 14-year-old boy drowned in the Elk River in Noel just before 8:30 p.m. The patrol says the teen was playing in shallow water, then went into deeper water before he went under.

