City of Waynesville, Mo. issues boil advisory

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Waynesville, Missouri has issued a boil advisory for one neighborhood until further notice.

The boil advisory comes as crews investigate low water pressure in the Northern Heights subdivision.

When there is loss in water pressure, contamination to enter the distribution system or household plumbing. The boil water advisory will remain in effect until water sample results indicate that no contamination is present.

In announcement Saturday, the city of Waynesville said this is an advisory, rather than an order. Those impacted are advised to boil water for three minutes before consumption or use bottled water.

A boil water order is issued by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to public water systems when a threat to the public health exists, or is likely to exist, that boiling the water will remedy. For more information, CLICK HERE.

