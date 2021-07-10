Crews extinguish scrapyard fire in Harrison, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Crews extinguished a scrapyard fire Saturday afternoon at the Myers Metal Recycling site in Harrison, Arkansas.

The fire emerged around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, just half an hour after the site closed and employees left. Myers Metal Recycling holds several old cars with the intention of recycling them for scrap pieces.

Investigators say there was a pile of cars in a scrapyard, and it appeared that a fire started in one of the cars, leading to several other cars catching on fire. It happened outdoors and spread around the pile of cars.

Harrison Fire Chief Marc Lowery tells KY3 that several people were treated for heat exhaustion due to the fire. One firefighter was also sent to a hospital for precautionary reasons and is expected to survive.

It’s unknown how exactly the fire started, but no criminal activity is suspected in the fire. Harrison fire crews arrived to the scene just before 1 p.m. Saturday and cleared the scene around around 5:30 p.m. after extinguishing the fire.

