Crews hit natural gas line in southwest Springfield neighborhood

It happened in the Quail Creek neighborhood off of Republic Road, east Kansas Expressway Friday...
It happened in the Quail Creek neighborhood off of Republic Road, east Kansas Expressway Friday afternoon.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Contractors hit a natural gas line in southwest Springfield, leading to a traffic jam.

It happened in the Quail Creek neighborhood off of Republic Road, east Kansas Expressway Friday afternoon.

The crew was installing fiber optic cables to expand high-speed internet service across Springfield. Crews did not evacuate any homes because of the leak.

