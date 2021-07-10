Crews hit natural gas line in southwest Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Contractors hit a natural gas line in southwest Springfield, leading to a traffic jam.

It happened in the Quail Creek neighborhood off of Republic Road, east Kansas Expressway Friday afternoon.

The crew was installing fiber optic cables to expand high-speed internet service across Springfield. Crews did not evacuate any homes because of the leak.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

