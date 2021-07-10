Crews hit natural gas line in southwest Springfield neighborhood
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Contractors hit a natural gas line in southwest Springfield, leading to a traffic jam.
It happened in the Quail Creek neighborhood off of Republic Road, east Kansas Expressway Friday afternoon.
The crew was installing fiber optic cables to expand high-speed internet service across Springfield. Crews did not evacuate any homes because of the leak.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.