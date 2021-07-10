Advertisement

Crews respond to small fire at Taney County business

Crews responded to a small fire Friday night at a Taney County business, and the damage appears to be minimal.(Western Taney County Fire Protection District)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Crews responded to a small fire Friday night at a Taney County business, and the damage appears to be minimal.

The Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to Tantone Industries, a business that holds a thrift store and offer several services. A fire alarm went off Friday at the building, alerting fire crews to the scene.

Crews did not initially see a sign of smoke or fire when they arrived, but were able to battle smoke and contain a small fire. First responders says it could have “turned out much worse.”

