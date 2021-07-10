FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas through late Saturday night
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties in southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas through Saturday night.
The watch lasts until 11 p.m. It includes these counties:
MISSOURI
- Barry, MO
- Barton, MO
- Camden, MO
- Cedar, MO
- Christian, MO
- Dade, MO
- Dallas, MO
- Dent, MO
- Douglas, MO
- Greene, MO
- Hickory, MO
- Howell, MO
- Jasper, MO
- Laclede, MO
- Lawrence, MO
- Maries, MO
- McDonald, MO
- Miller, MO
- Newton, MO
- Oregon, MO
- Ozark, MO
- Phelps, MO
- Polk, MO
- Pulaski, MO
- Shannon, MO
- St. Clair, MO
- Stone, MO
- Taney, MO
- Texas, MO
- Vernon, MO
- Webster, MO
- Wright, MO
ARKANSAS
- Baxter, AR
- Benton, AR
- Boone, AR
- Carroll, AR
- Fulton, AR
- Izard, AR
- Madison, AR
- Marion, AR
- Newton, AR
- Randolph, AR
- Searcy, AR
- Sharp, AR
- Stone, AR
- Washington, AR
The main threats with this system is lightning, heavy rain and heavy wind guests.
