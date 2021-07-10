FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas through late Saturday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties in southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas through Saturday night.

The watch lasts until 11 p.m. It includes these counties:

MISSOURI

Barry, MO

Barton, MO

Camden, MO

Cedar, MO

Christian, MO

Dade, MO

Dallas, MO

Dent, MO

Douglas, MO

Greene, MO

Hickory, MO

Howell, MO

Jasper, MO

Laclede, MO

Lawrence, MO

Maries, MO

McDonald, MO

Miller, MO

Newton, MO

Oregon, MO

Ozark, MO

Phelps, MO

Polk, MO

Pulaski, MO

Shannon, MO

St. Clair, MO

Stone, MO

Taney, MO

Texas, MO

Vernon, MO

Webster, MO

Wright, MO

ARKANSAS

Baxter, AR

Benton, AR

Boone, AR

Carroll, AR

Fulton, AR

Izard, AR

Madison, AR

Marion, AR

Newton, AR

Randolph, AR

Searcy, AR

Sharp, AR

Stone, AR

Washington, AR

The main threats with this system is lightning, heavy rain and heavy wind guests.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of the area through 11 p.m. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Stay tuned for later updates and possible warnings. pic.twitter.com/C1x9qYksZ7 — KY3 Weather (@KY3StormTeam) July 10, 2021

