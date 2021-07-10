Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas through late Saturday night

The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties in...
The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties in southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas through Saturday night.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties in southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas through Saturday night.

The watch lasts until 11 p.m. It includes these counties:

MISSOURI

  • Barry, MO
  • Barton, MO
  • Camden, MO
  • Cedar, MO
  • Christian, MO
  • Dade, MO
  • Dallas, MO
  • Dent, MO
  • Douglas, MO
  • Greene, MO
  • Hickory, MO
  • Howell, MO
  • Jasper, MO
  • Laclede, MO
  • Lawrence, MO
  • Maries, MO
  • McDonald, MO
  • Miller, MO
  • Newton, MO
  • Oregon, MO
  • Ozark, MO
  • Phelps, MO
  • Polk, MO
  • Pulaski, MO
  • Shannon, MO
  • St. Clair, MO
  • Stone, MO
  • Taney, MO
  • Texas, MO
  • Vernon, MO
  • Webster, MO
  • Wright, MO

ARKANSAS

  • Baxter, AR
  • Benton, AR
  • Boone, AR
  • Carroll, AR
  • Fulton, AR
  • Izard, AR
  • Madison, AR
  • Marion, AR
  • Newton, AR
  • Randolph, AR
  • Searcy, AR
  • Sharp, AR
  • Stone, AR
  • Washington, AR

The main threats with this system is lightning, heavy rain and heavy wind guests.

Stay ahead of the any severe weather by downloading the KY3 Weather App.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded near the intersection of Farm Roads 146 and 123 near the Rutledge Wilson...
Greene County deputies investigating shooting southwest of Springfield
Stormy weather into tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather possible into tonight
File image
2 drownings reported in the Ozarks on Friday
Hospitalization counts of coronavirus on the rise.
Springfield hospitals overloaded and ‘in the middle of a crisis,’ contrary to what Mo. governor says
First responders responded to Moonshine Beach around 6 o’clock last night for a reported...
Teenager dies from injuries in near drowning at Table Rock Lake

Latest News

Stormy weather into tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather possible into tonight
Girl dies after being swept away in floodwaters in St. Louis County
Boil Order
City of Waynesville, Mo. issues boil advisory
Elijah Ballard, 24, of Springfield, faces several criminal charges in a Greene County shooting...
Man charged in Greene County shooting Friday that stemmed from domestic disturbance