Girl dies after being swept away in floodwaters in St. Louis County

(Pexels - Generic photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 12-year-old girl swept away by flooding in St. Louis County has died.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the girl was riding in a car on Interstate 70 near St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Saturday when the vehicle was swept into a large concrete storm drain.

Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Juston Wheetley says the driver and two other children were able to escape the car. But 12-year-old Alyeya Carter was swept into the drain. Searchers found her body hours later.

The National Weather Service warned there could be more flash flooding through Sunday, most likely north of Interstate 70.

