Man charged in Greene County shooting Friday that stemmed from domestic disturbance

Elijah Ballard, 24, of Springfield, faces several criminal charges in a Greene County shooting investigation.(Greene County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities have arrested and charged a man in a Greene County shooting Friday that stemmed from a domestic disturbance.

Elijah Ballard, 24, of Springfield, faces several criminal charges, including three counts of third-domestic assault, one count of second-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office has formally filed charges.

Greene County deputies were initially responded to a home near S. Strasburg Ave. and W. Meadowmere St. for a domestic assault.

The sheriff’s office says two men involved in the incident left the home before authorities arrived. They were engaged in a confrontation near Farm Road 123 and Farm Road 146. One man was shot, and the suspect escaped to a nearby wooded area.

The shooting victim is being treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office says this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.

Ballard was booked into the Greene County Jail without bond Saturday morning.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

