Advertisement

MDC: Receding floodwaters lead to large natural fish kill along Missouri River in Columbia

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (Edited News Release) - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) investigated multiple reports of a large fish kill event just west of Columbia, along Interstate 70 and the Missouri River floodplain.

MDC has determined this large die-off of mostly nonnative, invasive silver carp, was caused by receding floodwaters.

“As floodwaters receded, many fish did not return to the river, but stayed in pools in the floodplain,” said MDC Resource Science Assistant Steffanie Abel. “As the water level in these pools naturally declines, the water temperature increases and dissolved oxygen decreases, resulting in a fish kill.

If new rain falls and river levels rise, these pools could refill with floodwater and live fish, and the die-off event could be repeated.

Though witnessing such a large number of dead fish can be alarming, these fish-kill events will feed other wildlife species, help to control populations of invasive silver carp, and carcasses provide beneficial nutrients back to the soil.

For more information about fish kills, including when and how to report one, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded near the intersection of Farm Roads 146 and 123 near the Rutledge Wilson...
Greene County deputies investigating shooting southwest of Springfield
Hospitalization counts of coronavirus on the rise.
Springfield hospitals overloaded and ‘in the middle of a crisis,’ contrary to what Mo. governor says
Threat for hail and wind today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Storms Possible Today
First responders responded to Moonshine Beach around 6 o’clock last night for a reported...
Teenager dies from injuries in near drowning at Table Rock Lake
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri health leaders report 1,500+ cases; Arkansas adds 1,150+ cases

Latest News

An incident at a Springfield bank is under investigation Saturday afternoon.
Springfield police investigate robbery at Guaranty Bank on North Glenstone
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina connects for a double in the seventh inning of a baseball...
Cardinals’ Molina, Royals’ Merrifield named MLB All-Star Game replacements
Crews responded to a small fire Friday night at a Taney County business, and the damage appears...
Crews respond to small fire at Taney County business
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the...
White House calling out critics of door-to-door vaccine push