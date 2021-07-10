Advertisement

Group of activists & artists drape “God Bless Abortions” banner on Christ of the Ozarks statue in Eureka Springs, Ark.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - A protest group draped a 65-foot-tall message on the Christ of the Ozarks statue in Eureka Springs to protest anti-abortion legislation in Arkansas.

An activist art group called In Decline hung the banner. It read “God Bless Abortions.”

In Decline says a team disguised as a construction crew slipped onto the property and put the sign up just before sunrise.  The director of “The Great Passion Play” Randall Christy simply says he’s disappointed.

”Lord help them,” said Christy. “Maybe he’ll somehow touch them and make them realize how bad that message really is.”

Christy says he’ll be pressing charges against In Decline. He wants them charged with trespassing and vandalism.  

In Decline says this won’t be the last project about abortion.

