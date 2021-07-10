Springfield police investigate robbery at Guaranty Bank on North Glenstone

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A robbery at a Springfield bank is under investigation Saturday afternoon.

Several police officers responded to Guaranty Bank at 2109 North Glenstone Ave. shortly after 11:30 a.m. A bank employee called 911 right around that time to alert police about a robbery in progress.

Police say a man came in and passed a note to a teller saying he had a weapon and demanded money. It’s unclear if a weapon was used in the robbery, but the man escaped from the building with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

No one is hurt, but no arrests have been made in the investigation. Police believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.

The Springfield Police Department is handling the investigation. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.