US Marshals, Springfield police arrest man charged with rape, armed criminal action

U.S. Marshals and Springfield police detectives arrested Deshields Dixon, who faces several...
U.S. Marshals and Springfield police detectives arrested Deshields Dixon, who faces several criminal charges, including rape and armed criminal action.(Greene County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - U.S. Marshals and Springfield police detectives arrested a man facing several criminal charges, including rape and armed criminal action, Friday night.

Authorities issued a warrant for Deshields Dixon, 29, of Springfield, on July 2. Greene County prosecutors have charged Dixon with multiple crimes including rape, sodomy, robbery, and armed criminal action.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Dixon’s charges derive from an investigation over armed rape, a case being investigated by the Springfield Police Department.

A U.S. Marshals task force joined the search for Dixon on July 6. Clues led investigators to an apartment near National and Cherry streets in Springfield.

Dixon was into custody Friday without incident. He was booked into the Greene County Jail on Friday evening pending initial court hearings.

“This case was a priority for the Marshals Service,” said Mark James, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Missouri. “Dixon is a predator, and Springfield is a safer place to live with him behind bars.”

U.S. Marshals partnered with members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, the Springfield Police Department, and the Billings Police Department in the search.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

