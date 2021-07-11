Cape Fair, Mo. community remembers Braden Tuck and Damien Grant

CAPE FAIR, Mo. (KY3) - Community members from Cape Fair, Missouri, came together this weekend in memory of two teenage boys who went missing and were found dead last month.

Braden Allen Tuck, 18, and Damien James Grant, 18, two teens from Forsyth, Missouri, disappeared on May 25 after leaving a house to look at the floodwaters at Swan Creek and Bull Shoals Lake. Later on, the families of the two boys notified authorities that they had not heard back from the teens.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Forsyth Police Department began searching land and water over Memorial Day weekend in hopes of finding the boys alive. Authorities found Tuck and Grant deceased on June 3 while investigating a crash. A man called 911 when he saw an SUV in a ravine off of Highway H, between Forsyth and Chadwick.

“From the moment we heard that they were missing we searched from morning until night,” said Janice Smith, grandmother of Braden Tuck. “There were so many, hundreds of people, literally hundreds of people on the water and in the woods looking for my grandson and Damien.”

“He’s my firstborn grandson, and I’m going to truly miss him,” said Smith

Members of the Eagles Lodge came together Saturday night to support the families of the two boys. The group hosted a spaghetti dinner and auction to raise money for funeral expenses.

“I have four daughters, 10 grandkids, and a great, and if this happened to me, I just can not imagine,” said Dale Nettel, Vice President of Cape Fair Eagles. “We can get an idea this is horrible, but when it hits this close to home, we’ve got to do something.”

Dozens of people came out to show their support. The families say that the community has been a blessing.

“It is amazing how a community will pull together to help children and families they don’t even know and we are truly blessed,” said Smith. “I am forever grateful and I know both families are forever grateful.”

“It’s very humbling and gratifying to see and to help people out. That’s what the eagles are all about,” said Nettel.

