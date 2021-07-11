Advertisement

Cardinals hit 3 homers in 5th, beat Cubs 6-0

St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman watches his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a...
St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman watches his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Paul Goldschmidt, Paul DeJong and Tommy Edman homered in the fifth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Saturday night.

Kwang Hyun Kim struck out seven in six innings, helping St. Louis bounce back from Friday’s 10-5 loss in the series opener. The Cardinals had dropped four of six overall.

The sputtering Cubs lost for the 13th time in 15 games. Javier Báez had two of the team’s six hits.

The Cardinals homered off three pitchers during their five-run fifth inning.

Goldschmidt led off with his 13th homer, a drive to left against Zach Davies (5-6) that traveled an estimated 441 feet.

Tyler O’Neill singled with one out before Edman, hitting for Matt Carpenter, greeted Adam Morgan with a two-run shot to left. It was Edman’s second career pinch-hit homer.

DeJong capped the scoring with a two-run shot off Dan Winkler for a 6-0 lead.

The Cardinals improved to 2-6 against the Cubs this season, their worst start against their division rival since dropping the first 12 in 1978.

Kim (4-5) extended his scoreless streak to 15 innings. He permitted five hits and walked one.

Davies gave up three runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. He held the Cardinals scoreless in 11 2/3 previous innings this season.

Davies has yielded seven runs in 13 1/3 innings since the right-hander and three relievers combined to no-hit the Dodgers on June 24, when the Cubs were tied for first in the NL Central.

The Cardinals jumped in front on Carpenter’s RBI single in the first. Davies walked two in the inning.

Chicago (44-46) will enter the All-Star break below .500 for the first time since it was 43-45 in 2017. The Cubs were a season-high 11-games over .500 on June 13.

Light rain fell throughout the game, which wasn’t delayed.

MOLINA SAYS NO

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was selected to his 10th All-Star Game to replace the Giants’ Buster Posey, who has a thumb injury. But Molina said he’ll skip due to a foot injury.

“I want to take those four days and rest and try to do it for the team,” he said. “I think that’s a smart decision.”

Brewers catcher Omar Narváez will instead go to the All-Star Game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (right forearm tightness) threw a bullpen and could go on a rehab assignment late this month. ... RHP Jordan Hicks (right elbow inflammation) has resumed playing catch.

Cubs: INF/OF Kris Bryant (right hamstring) returned to the lineup after not starting the previous two games. ... INF Matt Duffy (low back strain) and INF David Bote (dislocated left shoulder) are expected to begin rehab assignments the week of July 18.

UP NEXT

RHP Adam Wainwright (7-5, 3.58 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale for St. Louis against RHP Trevor Williams (3-2, 5.51 ERA).

