Evangel University selects Dr. Mike Rakes as new president

Evangel University has selected Dr. Mike Rakes as its new president after a nationwide search.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Evangel University has selected Dr. Mike Rakes as its new president.

Dr. Rakes was selected as the institution’s fifth president after a nationwide search. The Evangel University Board of Trustees says it was a unanimous selection.

“I am so impressed with the academic organizations and programs at Evangel that demonstrate innovation and thought leadership,” said Rakes. “I look forward to connecting with the Evangel family and working with outstanding students, faculty, staff, alumni, and donors to create a purposeful and strong future for Evangel.”

“Mike is a dynamic and innovative leader who is extremely qualified to carry on Evangel University’s mission,” said Dr. Rick Ross, EU board of trustee chairman. “He sees the big picture and looks for creative ways to lift up those around him, especially students. I am excited for Mike, his wife Darla, and the Evangel University family. I am confident he will take the university to new levels of academic excellence and success.”

Rakes transitions to EU from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where he has served as the lead pastor of Winston-Salem First since 2006. He will officially begin his service to EU at the start of the fall semester.

Dr. Rakes will take over responsibilities from Dr. George O. Wood, who has served as interim president since the retirement of EU’s fourth president, Dr. Carol Taylor, in November 2020.

