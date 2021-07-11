Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler temps & isolated showers today

Temperatures in the mid and upper 70s today
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Upper-level low pressure is keeping us cooler today. With being on the back end of the cold front, which produced all the showers and a few severe thunderstorms yesterday, we’ll see temperatures today in the upper 78s with spots closer to the south nearing 80 degrees.

Because we’re on the back end of the low pressure, a few wrap-around showers are possible this afternoon. These showers will produce light rainfall and will persist through the evening. A majority of us will be dry with the cooler weather and cloud cover.

Cool temperatures for tonight with lows in the 60s.

Staying with the below-average temperatures tomorrow in the upper 70s and near 80 degrees. a few pockets of showers will again be present, but we’ll see less rain tomorrow than today.

The upper-level low pressure will eventually get swept into the jet stream and we’ll have a return of hot temperatures. We warm to the upper 80s by Tuesday, 90s Thursday, and stay warm through the weekend.With some short-wave troughing occurring by mid-week and a front moving through, we’ll see rain chances return by the middle and end of the week. Nothing looks widespread at this point.

