Flooding hits Webster County; Saturday storms could lead to more flash floods

ELKLAND, Mo. (KY3) - A stormy Saturday brings heavy rain and severe weather to the Ozarks, conditions that present flash flood risks throughout southwest Missouri.

In Webster County, some residents noticed flooded roads and highways, including significant flooding near State Highways W and Y. Tara Lynn, who submitted photos of the flooding in Elkland to KY3, says some gravel roads were even washed out after Saturday’s line of storms.

Several counties in southwest Missouri remain in a thunderstorm watch or warning, which could lead to isolated flash flooding. Some counties could see up to three inches of rain from Saturday’s system.

As of 9 p.m. Saturday, the following counties remain under a flash floods warning.

Benton, MO

Camden, MO

Dallas, MO

Hickory, MO

Laclede, MO

St. Clair, MO

Webster, MO

Wright, MO

Drivers are asked to use caution in these areas. Stay up-to-date on weather conditions with the KY3 weather app.

