Greene County K-9 dies in recovery from emergency surgery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County K-9 died during critical stages of recovery from an emergency surgery Saturday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

K-9 Stark underwent emergency surgery Saturday morning to correct a twisted stomach and spleen. While he survived the procedure, he died after heart failure during the critical stages of recovery, per the sheriff’s office.

“During his 5 years of service to our community Deputy Stark was one of our hardest working canines. He was responsible for the apprehension of dozens of criminals, finding many missing persons, locating evidence and illegal narcotics. Most importantly, Deputy Stark was an ambassador for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and all law enforcement,” said the sheriff’s office in a Facebook post.

K-9 Stark was a 5-year-old German Shepherd who first started working with the sheriff’s office in 2017. He was originally from Czechoslovakia.

