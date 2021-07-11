Advertisement

Greene County K-9 dies in recovery from emergency surgery

A Greene County K-9 died during critical stages of recovery from an emergency surgery Saturday...
A Greene County K-9 died during critical stages of recovery from an emergency surgery Saturday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County K-9 died during critical stages of recovery from an emergency surgery Saturday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

K-9 Stark underwent emergency surgery Saturday morning to correct a twisted stomach and spleen. While he survived the procedure, he died after heart failure during the critical stages of recovery, per the sheriff’s office.

“During his 5 years of service to our community Deputy Stark was one of our hardest working canines. He was responsible for the apprehension of dozens of criminals, finding many missing persons, locating evidence and illegal narcotics. Most importantly, Deputy Stark was an ambassador for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and all law enforcement,” said the sheriff’s office in a Facebook post.

K-9 Stark was a 5-year-old German Shepherd who first started working with the sheriff’s office in 2017. He was originally from Czechoslovakia.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
2 drownings reported in the Ozarks on Friday
A man is wanted after a robbery Saturday morning at Guaranty Bank on North Glenstone Avenue.
Springfield police, FBI investigate robbery at Guaranty Bank on North Glenstone
Mercy Hospital/Springfield, Mo.
‘It cannot be ignored’: Health leaders say COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to surge in Greene County
Isolated showers Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler temps & isolated showers today
A couple was attacked by a group of men near downtown Springfield
Police investigating after couple attacked near downtown Springfield

Latest News

James River Church to host COVID-19 vaccination events in Springfield, Ozark and Joplin
Crosby Smith, care provider at Ludeman Developmental Center, a state home for the...
Bonus pay for essential workers varied widely across Missouri, other states
Isolated showers Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler temps & isolated showers today
Conor McGregor, left, tries to avoid a punch from Dustin Poirier during a UFC 264 lightweight...
Conor McGregor injures ankle, Poirier wins UFC 264 showdown